Ethereum hit the milestone after Fundamental Global announced a $5 billion shelf registration statement with the SEC to support its ETH acquisition strategy.

Ethereum (ETH) touched $4,000 for the first time this year on Friday after Fundamental Global (FGF) announced a $5 billion shelf registration statement with the SEC to support its ETH acquisition strategy.

Ethereum’s price rose more than 3.8% over the past day amid a broader rally in altcoins. While still 18% below its record high of $4,878, seen nearly four years ago, the cryptocurrency marked a new milestone for 2025 with gains of nearly 20% this year. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Ethereum improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ territory a day ago.

BMNR’s stock jumped more than 11% in morning trade as Ethereum’s price rallied. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the company moved higher within ‘extremely bullish’ territory. BitMine’s stock was also among the top trending tickers on the platform at the time of writing.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.<

Read also: XRP Gains Climb Past Ethereum, Solana, Cardano After Ripple-SEC Legal Battle Ends – Bitcoin Stalls

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<