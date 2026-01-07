While Dogecoin and Cardano were down in the 24 hour time frame, retail sentiment around them was in ‘extremely high’ territory on Stocktwits.

Ethereum led the tape as leverage-driven short liquidations drove ETH higher, while Bitcoin consolidated above $92,000 with short flows.

XRP led altcoin sentiment, Solana experienced heavy liquidation despite ETF headlines, and BNB showed spot-driven grind.

U.S. labor market cooling forecasts supported Fed easing, a weaker dollar, and a positive outlook for crypto risk assets, says Bitunix analysts.

Ethereum (ETH) led the major altcoins in daily gains on Tuesday night, as some analysts pointed to a macro backdrop that can be suitable for the crypto market.

Ethereum rose 1.6% in the last 24 hours to $3,269. According to Coinglass data, liquidations crossed $97 million, led by shorts, suggesting continuation was driven by leverage and not fresh spot-driven accumulation. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment on Ethereum remained in ‘bullish’ territory, with chatter levels on ‘high’ on Stocktwits, over the past day.

Bitcoin And Other Altcoins Stay In Green

Bitcoin (BTC) was trading around $92,930, slipping 0.7% over the previous 24 hours after a rally last week. Total liquidations amount to around $145 million, once again primarily biased towards shorts, indicating lingering short covering momentum rather than aggressive fresh longs. As per SoSoValue data, Bitcoin ETFs saw a $471.90 million outflow on Tuesday, following gaining $1.2 billion in net inflows in the first two days of 2026. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment on Bitcoin remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day, with chatter levels at ‘high’.

Ripple’s XRP (XRP) was trading at $2.27, with short-side seeing $3.85 million and long-side seeing $22.69 million in liquidations over the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment on XRP remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ chatter levels over the past day.

Solana (SOL) was at about $139.8, up about 1.6%, with short-side pressure steady and total liquidation at $35.91 million. Morgan Stanley has filed applications to launch Bitcoin and Solana ETFs, becoming the first US bank to do so. However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment dropped from ‘neutral’ to ‘bearish’ territory, accompanied by ‘high’ levels of chatter, over the past day.

Binance Coin (BNB) remained close to $911, up 0.3% over the past day, with liquidations in check, suggesting a more spot-driven movement. The total liquidation stood at $1.90 million in the last 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Binance Coin dropped from ‘extremely bullish’ to ‘bullish’ territory, accompanied by ‘normal’ levels of chatter, over the past day.

DOGE And ADA In Red

Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading around $0.148, up about 0.6% over the past day. DOGE saw approximately $11.48 million in total liquidations in the last 24 hours, indicating moderate leverage activity. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Dogecoin remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory, with elevated chatter levels at ‘extremely high’ over the past day.

Cardano (ADA) hovered near $0.412, also up roughly 0.6% on the day. Total liquidations reached about $3.08 million over the past 24 hours, suggesting relatively lighter speculative positioning compared with larger peers. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Cardano remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory, with ‘high’ chatter levels over the past day.

Macro Backdrop: Labor Market Cooling Strengthens Risk Assets

On the macro front, JP Morgan predicted in its 2026 outlook that unemployment could peak at 4.5% in the early months, and labor market growth will likely be uncomfortably slow. However, Bitunix analysts said in an email that a strengthening structural cooling trend in the U.S. labor market on January 6 has raised the chances of a steeper Federal Reserve lowering path over the next 12 to 24 months. If real rates are indeed falling, the market could experience prolonged U.S. dollar weakness, which would be beneficial for gold and risk assets like crypto.



