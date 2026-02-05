In a post on X, Vitalik Buterin expressed his frustration around too many identical new blockains and layer-2 solutions popping up without adding any value to the ecosystem.

According to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said the builders should instead focus on creating systeming that add something fundamentally different or new.

He also noted that an increasing number of projects aren’t honest about how they describe themselves.

Buterin highlighted prediction markets are a great use case of taking Ethereum to the next-level, instead of just treating it like an “add-on.”

Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin took to X on Thursday to express his frustration against Ethereum-based projects that aren’t adding any value to the overall network.

“We don't friggin’ [freaking] need more copypasta [copy-paste]] EVM chains, and we definitely don't need even more L1s [layer-1s],” he wrote, criticizing projects that copy Ethereum’s technology, make only minor tweaks, and then present themselves as something new. According to Buterin, Ethereum itself is already scaling, so creating more look-alike blockchains doesn’t solve any real problem.

Ethereum’s price slipped 5.5% on Thursday morning to around $2,130. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the leading altcoin remained in ‘bearish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ levels of chatter.

SRXH retail sentiment and message volume on February 4 as of 5:00 a.m. ET

What Does Vitalik Buterin Want For Ethereum?

Instead of launching more near-identical chains, Buterin stated that developers should focus on building solutions that actually do something new such as improving privacy, making applications much faster, or creating systems designed for specific use cases.

He also said that projects should be honest about how closely they are connected to Ethereum. If a system truly depends on Ethereum to function, it should say so. If it operates mostly on its own, it shouldn’t pretend otherwise.

Vibes should match substance - the degree of connection to Ethereum in your public image should reflect the degree of connection to Ethereum that your thing has in reality. – Vitalik Buterin, Co-Founder, Ethereum

His comments come as on-chain data showed that Buterin has been offloading the leading altcoin from his portfolio. According to Arkham data spotted by LookOnChain, Buterin has sold nearly 3,000 ETH worth around $6.6 million in the last three days at an average price of $2,228.

