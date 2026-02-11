Cloudflare posted Q4 revenue of $614.5 million, a 34% increase year-over-year, and beating analyst expectations of $591.67 million, according to data from Fiscal.ai.

Shares of Cloudflare Inc. (NET) surged more than 9% in Tuesday’s post-market hours trading after the company reported fourth-quarter (Q4) 2025 earnings results that beat street expectations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Cloudflare posted Q4 revenue of $614.5 million, a 34% increase year-over-year, and beating analyst expectations of $591.67 million, according to data from Fiscal.ai.

Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare said that the shift towards artificial intelligence and agents drove demand across the company’s services.

“If agents are the new users of the web, Cloudflare is the platform they run on and the network they pass through. This creates a virtuous flywheel: more agents drive more code to Cloudflare Workers, which fuels demand for our performance, security, and networking services. We were built for this moment and the rise of the Agentic Internet," Prince said.

The company also provided first-quarter revenue guidance of $620 million to $621 million, while street expectations on average were at $613.88 million, according to Fiscal.ai.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<