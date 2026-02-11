In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Amazon disclosed a 5.3% stake in Beta Technologies.

Shares of BETA Technologies Inc. (BETA) rallied more than 15% in Tuesday’s after-market hours following a disclosure from Amazon.com (AMZN) about a stake in the company.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Amazon disclosed a 5.3% stake in Beta Technologies, representing more than 11.75 million shares.

Shares of AMZN were up 0.16% in after-hours at the time of writing.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<