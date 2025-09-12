Sugar stocks closed mixed on Friday. Triveni, Avadh Sugar, and Ponni Sugars’ gains were offset by losses in E.I.D Parry, Dalmia Bharat, and Shree Renuka Sugars.

India is expected to have enough surplus sugar to permit exports in the new season beginning October 1.

According to reports, the export could weigh on global prices, but would help the government stabilize domestic rates and ensure that farmers continue to receive the minimum guaranteed price for their sugarcane.

India, the world’s biggest sugar producer after Brazil, banned mills from exporting the sweetener during the season that began on October 1, 2023. The government cited an unprecedented amount of exports and sought to regulate domestic sugar prices amid concerns of inflation and potential shortages. The ban was partially lifted in January 2025.

Ashwini Srivastava, joint secretary at the Department of Food and Public Distribution, said at a global conference that there will be scope for exports, though he did not specify volumes.

Despite a decline in output this year, India still allowed 1 million metric tons of shipments in the current marketing year ending September. For 2025/26, production prospects are even stronger.

After meeting domestic consumption and ethanol blending requirements, there will still be room for exports, Srivastava noted. Ethanol output is projected to hit a record 4.8 billion litres from sugarcane-based feedstock.

Industry estimates also point to robust supply. The Indian Sugar and Bio-energy Manufacturers Association expects output to rise to 34.9 million metric tons in 2025/26. Consumption is expected to rise to between 28.5 and 29 million metric tons, slightly above this year’s 28 million metric tons.

Stocks Watch

Sugar companies traded mixed on Friday. Triveni (+1.6%), Avadh Sugar (+0.94%), and Ponni Sugars (+2.83%) were among the gainers, while E.I.D Parry (-1.06%), Dalmia Bharat (-0.84%), and Shree Renuka Sugars (-0.45%) closed in the red.

