Escorts Kubota, along with Japan’s Kubota Corporation, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Haryana government to invest ₹2,000 crore by 2031.

The investment will expand manufacturing and R&D facilities for agricultural and construction equipment, reinforcing India’s position as a global manufacturing hub.

SEBI-registered analyst A&Y Market Research highlighted that this move aligns with Escorts’ goal to strengthen technology localization, enhance export capabilities, and capitalize on India’s rising agri-mechanization and infrastructure growth.

Technical Outlook

On the technical charts, Escorts' stock is currently trading between the resistance level of ₹3,825 and the support zone of ₹3,357-₹3,395. A&Y Market Research said that this support zone is crucial, as a bounce or rejection from these levels could indicate buyer strength.

On the upside, if the stock breaks past ₹3,825, it could pave the way for further upside. Next resistance level is seen at ₹4,406, which doubles up as a potential target if Escorts breaches the previous flagged resistance level.

Additionally, the analyst added that if Escorts holds the support levels of ₹3,357 to ₹3,395, it could indicate strong buying sentiment.

What Is The Retail Mood?

Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment has been ‘bullish’ for a week.

Escorts sentiment and message volume on Oct 9 as of 2:30 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

Escorts shares have risen 8% year-to-date (YTD).

