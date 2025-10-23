- Q2 profit more than doubled to ₹2,694 crore
- Stock made a weak debut on the primary exchanges earlier this month
- Move above current levels could open the door to targets around ₹260 in the next 2 - 3 weeks - analyst
Shares of EPack Prefab Technologies surged 20% to hit a fresh record on Thursday, after a stellar performance in the second quarter.
EPack Prefab stock also hit the upper circuit.
Q2 Profit Soars
The company reported a strong performance in Q2 FY26, with consolidated profit after tax more than doubling to ₹29.46 crore, compared to ₹14.42 crore last year. Revenue from operations surged 61.9% to ₹433.93 crore from ₹268.05 crore a year earlier.
Operating profit jumped 75% to ₹50 crore, while EBITDA margins improved to 11.52% from 10.65%, driven by higher sales volumes and improved operational efficiency.
The company’s order book stands at ₹65.56 crore for H1 FY26.
Momentum After Weak Listing
Earlier this month, shares of Epack Prefab Technologies made a weak debut on the primary exchanges, listing at a discount. On the BSE, the stock was listed at ₹186.10, nearly 9% below its issue price of ₹204, and on the NSE, it was listed at ₹ 183.85, a 10% discount from the issue price.
However, the stock has climbed steadily since then, closing at ₹203.44 in the previous session.
Analyst Recommendation: Strong Buy
The stock has broken out to new highs, supported by strong volume and momentum indicators. On the hourly chart, it is trading above both the 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) of ₹204 and the 50-day EMA of ₹214, confirming a short-term uptrend, noted SEBI-registered analyst Varunkumar Patel.
However, the relative strength index (RSI) near 78 suggests the stock is entering overbought territory, warranting some caution after the sharp rally. The 50-day EMA is expected to act as near-term support, while a move above current levels could open the door to targets around ₹260 in the next 2 - 3 weeks.
With a solid quarterly performance and leadership in the niche prefab/PEB segment, the company has gained investor attention. The overall technical consensus remains a “Strong Buy.”
What Is The Retail Mood On Stocktwits?
While the smashing intra-day stock movement drove retail chatter to ‘extremely high’ on Stocktwits, sentiment on the platform was ‘bearish’. It was ‘neutral’ earlier.
