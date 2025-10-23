Q2 profit more than doubled to ₹2,694 crore

Stock made a weak debut on the primary exchanges earlier this month

Move above current levels could open the door to targets around ₹260 in the next 2 - 3 weeks - analyst

Shares of EPack Prefab Technologies surged 20% to hit a fresh record on Thursday, after a stellar performance in the second quarter.

EPack Prefab stock also hit the upper circuit.

Q2 Profit Soars

The company reported a strong performance in Q2 FY26, with consolidated profit after tax more than doubling to ₹29.46 crore, compared to ₹14.42 crore last year. Revenue from operations surged 61.9% to ₹433.93 crore from ₹268.05 crore a year earlier.

Operating profit jumped 75% to ₹50 crore, while EBITDA margins improved to 11.52% from 10.65%, driven by higher sales volumes and improved operational efficiency.

The company’s order book stands at ₹65.56 crore for H1 FY26.

Momentum After Weak Listing

Earlier this month, shares of Epack Prefab Technologies made a weak debut on the primary exchanges, listing at a discount. On the BSE, the stock was listed at ₹186.10, nearly 9% below its issue price of ₹204, and on the NSE, it was listed at ₹ 183.85, a 10% discount from the issue price.

However, the stock has climbed steadily since then, closing at ₹203.44 in the previous session.

Analyst Recommendation: Strong Buy

The stock has broken out to new highs, supported by strong volume and momentum indicators. On the hourly chart, it is trading above both the 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) of ₹204 and the 50-day EMA of ₹214, confirming a short-term uptrend, noted SEBI-registered analyst Varunkumar Patel.

However, the relative strength index (RSI) near 78 suggests the stock is entering overbought territory, warranting some caution after the sharp rally. The 50-day EMA is expected to act as near-term support, while a move above current levels could open the door to targets around ₹260 in the next 2 - 3 weeks.

With a solid quarterly performance and leadership in the niche prefab/PEB segment, the company has gained investor attention. The overall technical consensus remains a “Strong Buy.”

What Is The Retail Mood On Stocktwits?

While the smashing intra-day stock movement drove retail chatter to ‘extremely high’ on Stocktwits, sentiment on the platform was ‘bearish’. It was ‘neutral’ earlier.

EPack Frefab's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at October 23, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

