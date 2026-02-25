Novo Nordisk will lead global development, regulatory approval, manufacturing, and commercialization of the resulting products.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) announced on Wednesday that it has partnered with Vivtex Corp. to develop next-generation oral biologic medicines for obesity, diabetes, and related conditions.

Under the agreement, Vivtex will license select oral drug-delivery technologies to Novo Nordisk and could receive up to $2.1 billion in upfront payments, research funding, milestones, and tiered royalties on future sales.

The collaboration aims to enable biologic drugs, which are typically given by injection due to poor absorption, to be delivered orally. Novo Nordisk will lead global development, regulatory approval, manufacturing, and commercialization of any resulting products, it said.

“Partnering with Novo Nordisk allows us to apply our platform across important metabolic disease areas, with the goal of enabling oral therapies that would otherwise require injection,” said Thomas von Erlach, CEO and co-founder of Vivtex.

NVO shares were trading 2% lower in pre-market trading.

