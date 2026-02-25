The company has agreed to develop a cloud-native, secure voice communications platform in partnership with Amazon Web Services.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) announced on Wednesday that it has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing arm of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN).

The agreement is to develop a cloud-native, secure voice communications platform to accelerate network modernization for enterprises worldwide.

The partnership centers on building an integrated communications solution hosted on AWS infrastructure, enabling companies to transition voice workloads to the cloud at their own pace.

Ribbon Communications’ stock traded over 8% higher in Wednesday’s premarket.

