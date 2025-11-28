The name change follows the company’s acquisition of GRID AI Corp in October.

Entero said that it will change its ticker symbol to GRDX to align with the name change.

The name and ticker change, however, will not affect the company’s business operations or financial reporting obligations, it said.

Entero acquired Grid AI Corp in exchange for 82.5% shares of its common stock in October.

Shares of Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (ENTO) jumped 7% on Friday morning after the company changed its name to GridAI Technologies Corp., effective December 1.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The name change follows the company’s acquisition of GRID AI Corp in October.

Entero also said that it will change its ticker symbol to GRDX to align with the name change. The company’s shares will start trading on the Nasdaq under the new ticker on December 1, it added.

Executive Commentary

The name and ticker change, however, will not affect the company’s business operations or financial reporting obligations, it said.

"Our mission is to enhance grid-edge intelligence using AI, machine learning, and edge analytics by orchestrating supply and demand in real time, creating a more reliable, resilient, and transactive grid -now supported with our public-company platform - and this name change reflects that commitment," said interim CEO Jason Sawyer.

Entero announced in early October that it has acquired Grid AI Corp in exchange for 82.5% shares of its common stock to diversify its portfolio and expand into a sector with strong tailwinds. Grid AI is a company focused on integrating AI with the power grid. Following the acquisition, Entero operates GRID AI as a unit while continuing its biopharmaceutical operations focused on developing therapies for gastrointestinal diseases.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ENTO stock improved from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘extremely low’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

ENTO’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:35 a.m. ET on Nov. 28, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

ENTO stock is up by 63% this year and has more than doubled over the past 12 months.

Read also: Why Did KTTA Stock Soar A Whopping 43% Today?

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<