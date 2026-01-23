ENPH is up nearly 16% this week, with Citi and Goldman Sachs flipping more constructive on the solar inverter manufacturer.

Citi said it sees limited downside risk in the shares, and any additional downside would be driven by continued market-share losses for Enphase, which seems unlikely.

Goldman Sachs noted that Enphase likely benefited from stronger-than-expected volume demand in the fourth quarter amid market share gains.

Shares of Enphase Energy have gained nearly 16% this week through Thursday and are trading about 2% higher in overnight trading.

Enphase Energy’s stock is on track for its best week since July 2024, as a wave of Wall Street upgrades this week has brought the solar inverter maker back into focus for investors ahead of its upcoming quarterly earnings.

Shares of Enphase Energy have climbed nearly 16% this week through Thursday and were trading about 2% higher in overnight trading, according to Yahoo Finance. The stock jumped 12.5% on Thursday alone, marking its strongest single-session performance in seven months.

Wall Street’s ENPH Bet

On Thursday, Citi analyst Vikram Bagri upgraded the stock to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Sell’ with a price target of $37, up from $31, according to a summary on The Fly. The firm said it sees limited downside risk in the shares, and any additional downside would be driven by continued market-share losses for Enphase, which seems unlikely.

Goldman Sachs also upgraded Enphase Energy to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ and raised the price target on the stock to $45, from $29. Goldman Sachs said that it sees upside to the company's near-term estimates due to safe-harbor activity.

In addition, Enphase likely benefited from stronger-than-expected volume demand in the fourth quarter amid market share gains and end-of-year follow-through from the cash-and-loan customer end market ahead of the 25D tax credit expiration, Goldman Sachs noted, adding that the company enters 2026 with momentum and lean channel inventories.

Earnings Preview

Wall Street estimates fourth-quarter revenue will fall 10% to $340.44 million from a year earlier and earnings per share to come in at $0.58, down from $0.75, according to data from Fiscal.ai. The company is expected to report quarterly results on Feb. 3.

In October, Enphase Energy forecast fourth-quarter revenue between $310 million and $350 million. The company is seeing an impact from Trump’s tariffs on solar cells imported from Southeast Asia, which are pushing up costs and squeezing its margins.

How Are Retail Users Reacting?

Retail sentiment on Enphase Energy jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ compared to a year ago, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

Over the last 24 hours, the stock saw a 535% increase in retail message volume on Stocktwits.

Shares of Enphase Energy have tumbled by more than 36% over the last 12 months.

