Enerpac Tool Group Falls After Q2 Profit Miss, Cautious Outlook: Retail Mood Dampens
Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) stock fell 2% in extended trading on Monday after the company missed Wall Street’s estimates for quarterly earnings.
The industrial equipment maker posted adjusted earnings of $0.39 per share for the fiscal second quarter, while analysts expected it to post $0.40 per share, according to FinChat data.
It reported net sales of $145.5 million for the quarter ended Feb. 28, compared with Wall Street’s estimated $141.5 million.
Enerpac’s net earnings rose to $20.9 million, or $0.38 per share, from $17.9 million, or $0.33 per share, a year earlier.
“Profitability remained at high levels in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, although gross margins were impacted by a mix shift,” Chief Financial Officer Darren Kozik said.
Enerpac said net sales for the Industrial Tools & Services segment (IT&S) increased 4.4%, driven by organic growth and the acquisition of Spain-based industrial heavy loads transportation firm DTA.
The company reiterated its fiscal 2025 net sales forecast between $610 million to $625 million.
“In light of the macro uncertainty and the prospect of lower economic growth resulting from tariffs or other geopolitical events, we maintain a cautious tone,” said CEO Paul Sternlieb.
Since taking oath for the second time, President Donald Trump has upended global trade by imposing a wide range of tariffs.
Retail sentiment on Stocktwits slumped to ‘extremely bearish’ (6/100) territory from ‘neutral’(50/100) a day ago, while retail chatter jumped to ‘extremely high.’EPAC’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 03:36 a.m. ET on March 25, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits
One trader highlighted the company’s cautious tone.
Enerpac shares have gained 5.6% year-to-date (YTD).
