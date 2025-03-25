Enerpac Tool Group Falls After Q2 Profit Miss, Cautious Outlook: Retail Mood Dampens

Read Full Article

Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) stock fell 2% in extended trading on Monday after the company missed Wall Street’s estimates for quarterly earnings.

The industrial equipment maker posted adjusted earnings of $0.39 per share for the fiscal second quarter, while analysts expected it to post $0.40 per share, according to FinChat data.

It reported net sales of $145.5 million for the quarter ended Feb. 28, compared with Wall Street’s estimated $141.5 million.

Enerpac’s net earnings rose to $20.9 million, or $0.38 per share, from $17.9 million, or $0.33 per share, a year earlier.

“Profitability remained at high levels in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, although gross margins were impacted by a mix shift,” Chief Financial Officer Darren Kozik said.

Enerpac said net sales for the Industrial Tools & Services segment (IT&S) increased 4.4%, driven by organic growth and the acquisition of Spain-based industrial heavy loads transportation firm DTA.

The company reiterated its fiscal 2025 net sales forecast between $610 million to $625 million.

“In light of the macro uncertainty and the prospect of lower economic growth resulting from tariffs or other geopolitical events, we maintain a cautious tone,” said CEO Paul Sternlieb.

Since taking oath for the second time, President Donald Trump has upended global trade by imposing a wide range of tariffs.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits slumped to ‘extremely bearish’ (6/100) territory from ‘neutral’(50/100) a day ago, while retail chatter jumped to ‘extremely high.’

One trader highlighted the company’s cautious tone.

Enerpac shares have gained 5.6% year-to-date (YTD).

