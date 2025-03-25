user
user

Enerpac Tool Group Falls After Q2 Profit Miss, Cautious Outlook: Retail Mood Dampens

The industrial equipment maker posted adjusted earnings of $0.39 per share for the fiscal second quarter, while analysts expected it to post $0.40 per share.

Enerpac Tool Group Falls After Q2 Profit Miss, Cautious Outlook: Retail Mood Dampens
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 25, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) stock fell 2% in extended trading on Monday after the company missed Wall Street’s estimates for quarterly earnings.

The industrial equipment maker posted adjusted earnings of $0.39 per share for the fiscal second quarter, while analysts expected it to post $0.40 per share, according to FinChat data.

It reported net sales of $145.5 million for the quarter ended Feb. 28, compared with Wall Street’s estimated $141.5 million.

Enerpac’s net earnings rose to $20.9 million, or $0.38 per share, from $17.9 million, or $0.33 per share, a year earlier.

“Profitability remained at high levels in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, although gross margins were impacted by a mix shift,” Chief Financial Officer Darren Kozik said.

Enerpac said net sales for the Industrial Tools & Services segment (IT&S) increased 4.4%, driven by organic growth and the acquisition of Spain-based industrial heavy loads transportation firm DTA.

The company reiterated its fiscal 2025 net sales forecast between $610 million to $625 million.

“In light of the macro uncertainty and the prospect of lower economic growth resulting from tariffs or other geopolitical events, we maintain a cautious tone,” said CEO Paul Sternlieb.

Since taking oath for the second time, President Donald Trump has upended global trade by imposing a wide range of tariffs.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits slumped to ‘extremely bearish’ (6/100) territory from ‘neutral’(50/100) a day ago, while retail chatter jumped to ‘extremely high.’

EPAC’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 03:36 a.m. ET on March 25, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits EPAC’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 03:36 a.m. ET on March 25, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

One trader highlighted the company’s cautious tone.

Enerpac shares have gained 5.6% year-to-date (YTD).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Lexeo Therapeutics Sees Biggest Retail Follower Surge Among Biotech Stocks After Record-Breaking Rally: What's The Big Draw?

Lexeo Therapeutics Sees Biggest Retail Follower Surge Among Biotech Stocks After Record-Breaking Rally: What's The Big Draw?

Oklo Stock Tumbles On Minor Q4 Miss: Retail Remains Bullish Even As Some Point Out Lack Of Commercial Viability

Oklo Stock Tumbles On Minor Q4 Miss: Retail Remains Bullish Even As Some Point Out Lack Of Commercial Viability

Viasat Stock Pops On Analyst Upgrade, Retail Sentiment Edges Up

Viasat Stock Pops On Analyst Upgrade, Retail Sentiment Edges Up

Apple Reportedly Jumps Into AI Data Center Race Amid Siri Revamp Delay: Retail Turns Bullish As Trump Softens Tariff Stance

Apple Reportedly Jumps Into AI Data Center Race Amid Siri Revamp Delay: Retail Turns Bullish As Trump Softens Tariff Stance

Walmart, JPMorgan Tie-Up For Better Payments On Marketplace Platform: Retail Sentiment Lags

Walmart, JPMorgan Tie-Up For Better Payments On Marketplace Platform: Retail Sentiment Lags

Recent Stories

Bihar SHOCKER! 22-year-old ice cream seller shot dead for refusing to give free ice cream in Bhagalpur snt

Bihar SHOCKER! 22-year-old ice cream seller shot dead for refusing to give free ice cream in Bhagalpur

Modern Warfare: India's AI & ISR Boost in Military Capabilities ddr

Modern Warfare: India's AI & ISR Boost in Military Capabilities

IPL 2025: LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka chats with skipper Rishabh Pant after teams defeat against DC (WATCH) HRD

IPL 2025: LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka chats with skipper Rishabh Pant after team's defeat against DC (WATCH)

8th Pay Commission set to reshape salaries and pensions, notification likely in April AJR

8th Pay Commission set to reshape salaries and pensions, notification likely next month

PHOTOS Rekha exudes regality, radiance; shares photos in stunning pink anarkali ATG

(PHOTOS) Rekha exudes regality, radiance; shares photos in stunning pink anarkali

Recent Videos

'Proof How Intolerant Government Is': Priyanka Chaturvedi on Kunal Kamra | Asianet Newsable

'Proof How Intolerant Government Is': Priyanka Chaturvedi on Kunal Kamra | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kunal Kamra Row | ‘Tapori Giri’: Aaditya Thackeray Slams Shiv Sena’s Vandalism

Kunal Kamra Row | ‘Tapori Giri’: Aaditya Thackeray Slams Shiv Sena’s Vandalism

Video Icon
Cubans Lament as US Ends Legal Status for 532,000 Immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua & Venezuela

Cubans Lament as US Ends Legal Status for 532,000 Immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua & Venezuela

Video Icon
Hamas Launches ‘Big Missile Attack’ at Israel; Warning Sirens Sound in Tel Aviv | Asianet Newsable

Hamas Launches ‘Big Missile Attack’ at Israel; Warning Sirens Sound in Tel Aviv | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Honey-Trap Scandal: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Probe

Karnataka Pulse | Honey-Trap Scandal: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Probe

Video Icon