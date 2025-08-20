Musk said in a post on X that either the production of the variant will start in the U.S. by the end of next year or not at all.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said that the company’s six-seater variant of its best-selling Model Y SUV might not ever come to the U.S. market, given the advent of self-driving in the country.

Musk said in a post on X that the production of the variant will not commence in the U.S. until the end of next year. “This variant of the Model Y doesn’t start production in the US until the end of next year. Might not ever, given the advent of self-driving in America,” the CEO wrote.

Tesla launched the Model Y L in China earlier this week. The variant is the longest version of the SUV, with a starting price of 339,000 yuan ($47,198.70), 29% more expensive than the base variant of the SUV. Deliveries of the pricier variant are expected to start in September. The vehicle features three rows of six seats and can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 4.5 seconds. It is also longer than the average Model Y at about 196 inches, as compared to 189 inches on the other variants.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Tesla fell from ‘neutral’ to ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘low’ levels.

Currently, only two variants of the Model Y are available in the U.S., including the long-range rear-wheel drive variant and the long-range all-wheel drive variant, with a starting price of $44,990 and $48,990, respectively.

TSLA stock is down by 21% this year but up by about 45% over the past 12 months.

