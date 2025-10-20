During an interview with CNBC on Monday, Duffy said the U.S. government will open the contract for the mission to other companies.

SpaceX is one of the various companies participating in NASA’s Artemis mission.

Duffy said that another reason behind this decision is that President Donald Trump wants to get the U.S. back to the moon during his current term.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is reportedly falling behind schedule on the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) moon mission, Artemis, according to U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

Getting The U.S. Back To The Moon

“We’re going to push this forward and win the second space race against the Chinese. Get back to the moon, set up a camp, a base.” — Sean Duffy, U.S. Secretary of Transportation

Beyond the race against China, Duffy said that another reason behind the decision to open up the contract to other companies is that President Donald Trump wants to get the U.S back to the moon during his current term.

Duffy Says Two Potential Companies On The Radar

Duffy added that there are two potential companies on the radar for NASA’s moon mission, stating that Jeff Bezos-founded Blue Origin could be the potential competitor to take over from SpaceX.

He also added that the April 2026 deadline for the next launch to send two astronauts around the moon and back to Earth could be brought forward to February. In December, NASA had delayed the mission to land two astronauts to the south polar side of the moon to 2027.

SpaceX is currently not listed. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

