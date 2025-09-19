According to a Bloomberg report on Friday, Neuralink plans to launch a clinical trial in the U.S. in October for this purpose.

Elon Musk’s Neuralink is reportedly exploring the use of its brain implant device to translate thoughts into text, aiming to enable people with speech impairments to communicate.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bloomberg reported on Friday that Neuralink plans to launch a clinical trial in the U.S. in October for this purpose. The company also hopes to have its device in a healthy person by 2030, the report added.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<