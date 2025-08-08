The move underscores a broader shift in Tesla’s AI strategy, with greater reliance on external hardware partners and an emphasis on integrating future chip designs for both training and inference.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company will concentrate its artificial intelligence chip development on a single architecture for its AI5 and AI6 processors, following reports that the electric-vehicle maker had shut down its Dojo supercomputer project and reassigned its team.

“It doesn’t make sense for Tesla to divide its resources and scale two quite different AI chip designs,” Musk wrote on X. He said the AI5, AI6 and subsequent chips will be “excellent for inference and at least pretty good for training,” and all effort is now focused on that line.

Musk added that in a supercomputer cluster, mounting many AI5 or AI6 chips on a single board, “whether for inference or training,” could cut network cabling complexity and costs “by a few orders of magnitude.” Such a setup, he said, “one could call… Dojo 3.”

Tesla is reportedly disbanding the Dojo team, with project head Peter Bannon departing and roughly 20 employees leaving to join DensityAI, a new startup founded by former Tesla executives, Bloomberg reported. The remaining Dojo staff are being reassigned to other data centers and compute projects within Tesla.

The company will increase its reliance on outside partners, including Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, and Samsung Electronics, for compute, and use Samsung for chip manufacturing, according to the report.

Dojo was built to train machine-learning models for Tesla’s Autopilot and Full Self-Driving driver-assistance systems, as well as its Optimus humanoid robot, by processing data from its vehicles.

Analysts, including Morgan Stanley in 2023, had seen the system as a potential $500 billion value driver.

Musk had previously described Dojo as a “long shot worth taking,” while pursuing a dual path with Nvidia.

On Tesla’s July 23 quarterly earnings call, he suggested that future iterations of Tesla’s in-house chips could converge with partner technology: “Thinking about Dojo 3 and the AI6 inference chip, it seems like… we want to try to find convergence there, where it’s basically the same chip.”

Just two months earlier, Musk had posted on X that Tesla’s Dojo AI training computer was “making progress” and that Dojo 2 would start coming online later this year, adding that “it takes three major iterations for a new technology to be great… Dojo 2 is good, but Dojo 3 will be great.”

Tesla has seen a wave of senior departures this year, including Milan Kovac, head of engineering for Optimus, and David Lau, vice president of software engineering. In June, longtime Musk aide Omead Afshar reportedly left the company abruptly.

The automaker last month reached a $16.5 billion deal with Samsung to secure AI semiconductors through 2033, with plans for a Texas plant to produce its AI6 chip, diversifying beyond Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Tesla was ‘bullish’ early Friday amid ‘low’ message volume.

Tesla’s stock has declined 15% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<