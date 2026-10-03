The software problem had raised concerns over 737 MAX jets landing under certain circumstances.

The software issue can emerge after a missed approach when crews alter their planned flight path.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) convened a corrective action review board on Friday to assess whether the glitch constituted an unsafe condition.

FAA will issue a special airworthiness information bulletin, while Boeing prepares its own guidance for airlines.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has reportedly determined that a new Boeing (BA) 737 MAX software glitch does not pose a flight-safety issue, easing concerns around the problem that had raised questions about the aircraft’s operation during certain landing scenarios.

The FAA had convened an internal corrective action review board on Friday to determine whether the glitch amounted to an unsafe condition requiring action, The Wall Street Journal reported.

BA stock was up about 1% in late Friday trading.

FAA Reviews 737 MAX Software Glitch

The FAA panel, made up of various internal experts, determined that pilots retain full control of the aircraft and that the indications provided to flight crews are “clear and unambiguous,” the agency said on Friday, according to the Journal.

“As with any situation, the FAA will consider appropriate action if it receives new information about this issue,” the agency added.

The software problem raised concerns among some aviation industry officials about whether it could create a safety issue when 737 MAX jets land under certain circumstances, the Journal reported.

MAX 10 Certification In Focus

The glitch had threatened to complicate certification of Boeing’s longest and final variant of its bestselling 737, the MAX 10. The aircraft relies on the software and is expected to receive certification soon to carry passengers. The smaller MAX 7 also uses the software and was certified earlier this year.

The issue emerged from a routine cockpit software update and can occur when flight crews change their planned flight path after a missed approach. In some cases, pilots may have to fly manually without certain autopilot functions.

Boeing To Issue Airline Bulletin

The FAA said Boeing would issue a bulletin to airlines explaining how to recognize and respond to the problem if it occurs during flight. The agency will also issue a special airworthiness information bulletin to U.S. airlines and foreign regulators to highlight Boeing’s guidance.

Some industry officials worried that the steps required to handle the failure of an automated navigation feature could overwork flight crews already busy at low altitude and dealing with situations such as bad weather.

Major U.S. carriers including Southwest and United told Boeing they did not want new MAX jets equipped with the flawed software and instead requested an earlier version, the Journal reported. Southwest, United, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines have also said they were not flying jets with the flawed software.

BA Stock: Stocktwits Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits for BA was ‘extremely bullish,’ unchanged over the past 24 hours, with ‘high’ message volumes at the time of writing on Friday.

BA stock has lost around 10% year-to-date.

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