Paramount Pictures chiefs Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein are reportedly set to oversee the expanded studio, while Warner Bros. leaders Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy will depart.

The combined company will be renamed Skydance Corp. after the Warner Bros. Discovery transaction.

James Gunn and Peter Safran are expected to join Paramount and continue leading DC Studios.

PSKY sentiment on Stocktwits remains ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volume.

Paramount Skydance Corp. (PSKY) Chief Executive David Ellison reportedly plans to put Paramount executives in charge of Warner Bros. Pictures after the company completes its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) next week. The move will reshape leadership of the expanded film business, with Warner Bros. studio chiefs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy set to leave the combined company, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

PSKY stock ended Friday’s regular session 1.7% higher and extended its gains in after-hours trading. At the time of writing, the stock was 0.2% higher.

Paramount Executives To Lead Warner Bros.

Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein, who currently run Paramount Pictures, will oversee Warner Bros. Pictures once the deal closes, Bloomberg reported. The combined company will be renamed Skydance.

De Luca and Abdy, whose contracts were renewed last October after mounting a turnaround of the Warner Bros. studio, will not join the combined company, according to the report.

Gunn And Safran To Join Paramount

Ellison also met James Gunn and Peter Safran, the co-chiefs of DC Studios, the Warner Bros. unit behind comic-book characters including Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman. The two are leading a 10-year plan to revive the DC label and will join Paramount, according to Bloomberg.

Gunn and Safran’s contracts expire in April 2027.

Earlier this year, Ellison traveled to Atlanta to the set of DC’s Superman sequel, where DC presented its strategy to Paramount management, including Chief Financial Officer Dennis Cinelli and Chief Strategy Officer Andy Gordon.

Ellison views DC as a pillar of his commitment to release 30 movies in cinemas annually from the two studios combined. He backed Gunn and Safran’s vision during the meeting, Bloomberg reported.

PSKY Stock: Stocktwits Retail Sentiment

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for PSKY remained ‘bullish,’ unchanged over the past 24 hours, while message volume was ‘high.’

PSKY stock is down nearly 30% year-to-date.

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