Forbes reported on Monday that Musk is now the first person ever with $600 billion or more in net worth. SpaceX’s new valuation of $800 billion boosted Musk’s fortune by about $168 billion to an estimated $677 billion as of 12 pm ET Monday, the report said, while highlighting that an IPO of SpaceX at a valuation of around $1.5 trillion would likely make Musk a trillionaire.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that SpaceX is advancing preparations for an IPO in mid-to-late 2026, although market conditions could push the deal into 2027. SpaceX revenue could reportedly reach $15 billion in 2025 and climb to $22 billion–$24 billion in 2026, with Starlink contributing most of the growth. Musk also hinted that the media report could be accurate in a post on X.

According to Forbes’ estimates, Musk's estimated $336 billion stake in SpaceX is now his most valuable asset. The billionaire also has a 12% stake in his publicly traded company Tesla worth $197 billion excluding stock options from his stock award in 2018 which is now disputed at court. However, Tesla can also take Musk to the trillionaire status given that the company’s shareholders approved a $1 trillion pay package for the Tesla CEO in November if he were to achieve certain performance milestones. Tesla shares closed up 4% on Monday after Musk announced that the company is now testing its robotaxis without safety monitors in the front seat.

Musk’s xAI, of which he owns 52% stake, is also reportedly in talks to raise new funding at a $230 billion valuation.

Musk’s net worth hit $400 billion in December 2024 and $500 billion in October, sending it past Oracle’s Larry Ellison who is the only other person to have breached the $400 billion mark. Musk is currently seconded by Google cofounder Larry Paige who is worth about $252 billion.

