The Israeli PM’s office announced that Musk had accepted an invitation to participate in a Smart Transportation Conference to be held in March next year.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday held a conference call to discuss ongoing cooperation with the electric vehicle giant.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s office revealed details about the discussion with Musk in a post on X on Monday.

Prime Minister of Israel's post on X | @IsraeliPM/X

Tesla shares were down more than 2% in Monday’s opening trade. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company trended in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing.

Musk To Participate In A Conference

Musk and Netanyahu also discussed the advancement of legislation regarding autonomous vehicles. Tesla’s Robotaxi is an autonomous ride-hailing service currently operating in select U.S. cities.

“The Prime Minister and Musk spoke at length about the advancement and development of AI technologies in Israel. The Prime Minister said that we intend to catapult Israel forward and turn it into a global leader in the field, exactly as we did with cyber and other technologies,” Netanyahu’s office said in another post on X.

Prime Minister of Israel's post on X | @IsraeliPM/X

