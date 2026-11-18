United, American, Southwest and Alaska are moving ahead with Starlink, while Delta defends its choice of Amazon’s satellite network.

Elon Musk ally Jason Calacanis slammed Delta’s slow Wi-Fi and urged United to compete on the Austin-Los Angeles route.

Delta chose Amazon’s Leo over Starlink, citing better financial terms.

Bastian defended Delta’s Wi-Fi, saying its current service is close to Starlink’s quality.

Elon Musk ally Jason Calacanis urged United Airlines (UAL) on Tuesday to “wreck” Delta Air Lines (DAL) over its “painfully slow” Wi-Fi, reigniting the Starlink debate. Delta CEO Ed Bastian, however, thinks customers don’t choose airlines based on connectivity, even as Delta bets on Amazon’s (AMZN) Kuiper while rivals rush toward SpaceX’s (SPCX) network.

Delta Air Lines stock edged 0.5% higher overnight, ahead of Wednesday, while United Airlines stock was up 0.6%.

Calacanis Criticizes Delta’s Slow WiFi

In an X post on Tuesday, Calacanis, a long-time Elon Musk ally, said he had no choice but to fly Delta from Austin to Los Angeles and lamented the lack of Starlink onboard.

“Unfortunately I had no choice but to take @delta today. No starlink.

Hey @united you need to lock in the ATX —> LAX route and wreck delta and their painfully slow WiFi”

The post highlights a high-stakes split in aviation. Delta picked Amazon’s Leo over Starlink for its next-generation connectivity, a bet that won’t pay off until 2028. Until then, Delta fliers rely on Viasat, while United, American, Southwest and Alaska move to Starlink. United targets full-fleet Starlink coverage by the end of 2027.

Delta announced the Leo deal in April, with rollout expected in 2028 on an initial 500 aircraft. Delta has three main issues with Starlink: It wanted to own its passenger data, insisted on “Delta” branding rather than “Starlink,” and found Amazon’s financial package more competitive. Amazon’s retail, streaming, and gaming ecosystem also offers integration options Starlink doesn’t.

Delta CEO Defends Wi-Fi Quality, Says Service Is Close To Starlink

Bastian pushed back on WiFi concerns, saying Delta has led in free, fast Wi-Fi and expects more than one low-Earth-orbit provider to emerge beyond Starlink. He described Delta’s Viasat service, backed by two new satellites, as “pretty darn close” to Starlink quality.

The issue earlier in the year sparked a public clash between Elon Musk and Bastian. Musk criticized Delta’s slow in-flight Wi-Fi and warned it could lose customers. Bastian hit back, saying Delta does not want to work with Musk.

Delta currently offers free Wi-Fi to SkyMiles members on more than 95% of its fleet, covering over 1,300 planes. It expects to extend the service to all aircraft by early 2027.

DAL, UAL Stocks: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around DAL remained ‘bearish’, while sentiment around UAL stock changed ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’.

DAL stock has gained 21% year-to-date, while UAL stock has declined over 4%.

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