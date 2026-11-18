Goldman Sachs cuts its price target over margin pressure, while Jim Cramer views the stock's pullback as a buying opportunity.

Goldman Sachs cut Home Depot’s price target to $371 from $377 but maintained a ‘Buy’ rating.

Despite stronger sales and earnings, shrinking margins and a weaker outlook have raised concerns.

Jim Cramer views Home Depot’s dip as a buying opportunity, citing its strong results and growth potential.

Home Depot (HD) stock is on track to break its six-week winning streak as margin pressures prompt Goldman Sachs to cut its price target, despite a third-quarter (Q3) earnings beat. But Jim Cramer sees the dip as a buying opportunity, betting on improving sales and the retailer’s long-term growth potential.

Home Depot stock inched 0.3% lower overnight, ahead of Wednesday. The stock has dropped 2.7% so far this week.

Goldman Sachs Trims Home Depot’s Price Target

Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane lowered her price target for Home Depot to $371 from $377 while retaining a ‘Buy’ rating. The firm said Home Depot's Q3 earnings beat Wall Street expectations. Comparable-store sales also improved to 2.2%, marking the retailer's strongest performance on this measure in nearly four years.

Despite higher sales, Home Depot's profitability weakened. Its gross margin fell by 60 basis points, leading the company to lower its full-year gross and operating margin outlook.

The margin shrink remains an important concern for investors, particularly as the company navigates a difficult housing environment. However, Goldman Sachs sees some positive developments beneath the broader industry challenges. McShane highlighted improving business trends in Q3, alongside indications that Home Depot is gaining market share.

Cramer Favors Buying The Pullback In Home Depot

“Mad Money” host Jim Cramer believes Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) remains an attractive long-term investment, arguing that Tuesday's stock decline following its Q3 results gives investors an opportunity to increase their holdings.

According to a CNBC report, Cramer said, “I told CNBC Investing Club members today that, if we weren’t restricted in the name, I would be buying today’s dip and adding more Home Depot shares for my Charitable Trust.”

He believes investors are focusing too heavily on the retailer's near-term outlook instead of the strength of its latest performance. Cramer added that the market reaction overlooked Home Depot's tendency to provide a cautious outlook, particularly during periods of organizational change.

Home Depot named current CFO Richard McPhail as its next CEO, replacing Ted Decker. Decker will remain board chairman.

HD Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained ‘bullish’ with a 197% increase in message volume over the past 24 hours.

HD stock has dropped 1% year-to-date.

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