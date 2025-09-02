According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, Elliott’s position in PepsiCo is one of the activist investor’s largest equity stakes ever, making it one of the beverage company’s top five active investors, excluding index funds.

Activist investor Elliott Investment Management is reportedly planning to push PepsiCo to make changes in an attempt to boost its stock price after building a nearly $4 billion stake in the beverages and snacks company.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, Elliott’s position in PepsiCo is one of the activist investor’s largest equity stakes ever, making it one of the beverage company’s top five active investors, excluding index funds.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits<.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<