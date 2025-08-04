According to Senator Warren, most people have not absorbed how “dangerous” it may be to fire the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics and what may happen once a replacement is hired.

Senator Elizabeth Warren said that the firing of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Commissioner by President Donald Trump was “dangerous.”

“I think people have not absorbed how dangerous it is both to fire the head of BLS and then what? Put in some sycophant who’s going to give data that makes the president happy?” Warren said in an interview with CNBC. “And, when that happens, who believes the data?” she added.

According to Warren, regardless of whether the data next month is better or worse, it will leave people wondering about its integrity.

Her comments come after President Trump fired the BLS Commissioner on Friday after a weak jobs report. According to him, the numbers had been manipulated. In a Truth Social post on Monday, he reiterated claims that the jobs report was “rigged” and stated that he will find an exceptional replacement.

Trump's post on Monday claiming that last week's job's report was 'rigged.' | Source:@realDonaldTrump/TruthSocial

“Don’t call it rigged,” Warren told CNBC. “You get bad data. You kill the messenger, right? That’s Donald Trump. Because he thinks he can bend reality. And he can just tell a different story, then everyone will have to believe his story.” She also said she’s “worried” about how the business community hasn’t spoken out against President Trump's firing of the BLS chief.

The U.S. market trended in the green during midday trade on Monday. The SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) rose 1.25%, while the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) gained 1.09%. The Invesco QQQ Series 1 Trust (QQQ), which tracks the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100, was up nearly 1.58%.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SPY and QQQ edged lower within ‘neutral’ territory over the past day. Meanwhile, retail sentiment around DIA also moved lower but was still in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone.

Read also: Trump Praises American Eagle’s Sidney Sweeney Ad, Says Jeans Are ‘Flying Off the Shelves’ – Stock Soars

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<