Eli Lilly’s weight-loss drug Mounjaro has reportedly become India’s top-selling medicine by value in October.

The drug has surpassed GlaxoSmithKline’s antibiotic Augmentin, according to a Reuters report on Friday, citing data from research firm Pharmarack. The U.S. drugmaker recorded ₹1 billion ($11.28 million) in Mounjaro sales during the month, compared to ₹800 million for Augmentin. Although Augmentin led by volume, with 5.8 million units sold versus 85,000 units of Mounjaro, Lilly’s injectable therapy comes at a much higher price point.

Strong Demand

Since its March 2025 launch in India, Mounjaro’s sales have doubled within months, reaching a total of ₹3.33 billion by the end of October. The drug, which helps control blood sugar and delay digestion, belongs to the glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist class, a type of medication used to treat obesity and diabetes.

Mounjaro’s consumption by volume was reportedly 10 times higher than rival Wegovy, developed by Novo Nordisk, which entered the Indian market in June. Lilly began selling Mounjaro in India in 2.5 mg and 5 mg vials, before getting Indian drug regulator's approval for the Kwikpen device in June.

To expand its reach, Lilly partnered with Cipla in October to market Mounjaro under a separate brand name.

Stock Performance

Eli Lilly stock was down 0.5% in premarket trade on Friday after gaining for six straight sessions. The stock shrugged off concerns about a deal with the Trump administration to reduce the prices of its GLP-1 drugs for U.S. government programs, in a bid to make them more affordable.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Eli Lilly was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

LLY Stock's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at 08:45 a.m. ET on November 07, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Year-to-date, the stock has gained more than 20%.



