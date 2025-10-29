Zepbound vials will be offered for pick-up at Walmart pharmacies nationwide by mid-November.

This marks LillyDirect’s first retail collaboration and is aimed at offering patients flexibility in how they access the drug, the company said.



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) on Wednesday announced a collaboration with Walmart Inc. (WMT) to expand access to lower pricing for its popular weight-loss drug Zepbound, available through its digital health platform LillyDirect.

Zepbound single-dose vials will be available in all approved strengths, with the lowest dose starting at $349 per month with self-pay at Walmart pharmacies, the company said.

Zepbound, containing Tirzepatide, reduces appetite and the amount a person eats to induce weight loss. Lilly started offering Zepbound at discounted prices to cash-paying customers on LillyDirect in June to expand access.

