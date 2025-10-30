CEO Dave Ricks told CNBC that the first study the company plans to read out for Retatrutide will be on knee pain.

Eli Lilly (LLY) is looking to expand into pain relief by leveraging the momentum of its weight loss treatments, Mounjaro and Zepbound, which have captured significant share in the fast-growing obesity market.

CEO Dave Ricks told CNBC that the company sees potential to move beyond traditional weight management into therapies that address pain associated with obesity. According to the company’s third-quarter earnings report, trials are underway targeting knee and back pain, with a focus on patients who are overweight or have obesity.

“We hope to prove that patients who are overweight or have obesity with chronic knee pain find relief with Retatrutide in addition to losing weight.” – Dave Ricks, CEO, Eli Lilly

Ricks stated “triple acting” Retatrutide promises to have an even bigger impact on weight loss than Zepbound and Mounjaro. “The first study that we’ll read out for that triple acting agent will actually be in knee pain,” he said, adding that weight loss drugs have both direct and indirect anti-inflammatory effects.

