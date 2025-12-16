Arkham Intelligence data showed the trades spanned several AI agent tokens, including Freysa AI, aixbt, Botto, nftxbt, and maicrotrader.

A single wallet lost nearly 89% after liquidating AI agent tokens on Base.

The trades were flagged by Akhram Intelligence and Lookonchain.

The selloff coincided with broad weakness across the AI agent token category.

A crypto whale suffered a loss of more than $20 million after a failed bet on AI agent tokens.

As per data from Akhram Intelligence, flagged by Lookonchain, the wallet spent roughly $23 million buying AI-related tokens on Base before liquidating the entire position on Monday for about $2.58 million, locking in a loss of $20.43 million, or nearly 89%. The on-chain analytics firm said this was “one of the worst investments ever.”

Source: @lookonchain/X

Whale Trade Turns Into Steep AI Token Loss

The trades spanned several AI agent tokens, including Freysa AI (FAI), aixbt (AIXBT), Botto (BOTTO), nftxbt (NFTXBT), and maicrotrader (MAICRO).

The selloff coincided with broad weakness across the AI agent token category. The BOTTO token led losses among AI agent coins early Tuesday, falling more than 32% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the token remained in ‘neutral’ territory over the past day.

Freysa AI also ranked about the top losers among AI agent coins on Tuesday morning, with FAI’s price down 14% in the last 24 hours. However, retail sentiment around the coin on Stocktwits remained in ‘bullish’ territory over the past day, with chatter at ‘extremely high’ levels.

Meanwhile, AIXBT’s price fell more than 11% in the last 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the coin trended in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day but saw chatter at ‘high’ levels.

The Biggest Loss Making Investments On Record

The biggest verifiable individual crypto trading losses are clustered around a few recent, ultra‑levered whale blow‑ups on Ethereum (ETH) and Hyperliquid (HYPE), led by a March 2025 ETH whale who lost over $308 million in a single liquidation. Another trader turned $125,000 into roughly $43 million through leveraged ETH trades before that position collapsed to under $1 million.

Earlier this year, Lookonchain also flagged a Hyperliquid address that lost over $45.3 million in 40 days of trading, calling it the platform’s largest loser. The account withdrew only about $450,000 after the drawdown.

​ The broader crypto market remained under pressure on Tuesday morning. Total market capitalization fell more than 4.2% over the past 24 hours to about $3 trillion. Ethereum and Ripple’s XRP (XRP) led declines among major tokens, while Bitcoin (BTC) fell nearly 4% to trade around $86,300.

