The luxury cosmetics makers are placing greater emphasis on cash flow, debt reduction and operating efficiency rather than pursuing growth.

Estée Lauder estimates its Profit Recovery and Growth Plan restructuring and related charges at about $1.748 billion.

The initiative aims to simplify operations through workforce reductions, outsourcing, and digital upgrades.

Coty agreed to return the Gucci Beauty license to Kering about a year early in a deal worth roughly $400 million.

Luxury beauty companies are seemingly choosing financial discipline over growth. Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) and Coty Inc. (COTY) stocks gained attention as both cosmetic companies unveiled separate strategies to improve profitability and strengthen their balance sheets.

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While Estée Lauder is absorbing substantial restructuring costs to support a multi-year turnaround, Coty is unlocking capital by returning its Gucci Beauty license to Kering ahead of schedule.

Why Estée Lauder Is Spending $1.75B On Its Turnaround

Estée Lauder disclosed in an SEC filing that approvals under its “Profit Recovery and Growth Plan” concluded on June 30. The company now sees cumulative pre-tax restructuring and related charges of approximately $1.748 billion tied to initiatives approved since the program began.

The turnaround plan, first introduced in November 2023 and expanded in early 2025, targets a leaner organization through workforce reductions, simplified operations, selective outsourcing, digital modernization and changes to its go-to-market model. The company expects the approved initiatives to be largely completed by the end of fiscal 2027.

Estée Lauder said the restructuring will primarily generate employee-related, asset-related and other exit costs. While a portion of the charges will be non-cash, the remaining expenditures are expected to be financed through operating cash flow rather than new borrowing.

As of the end of March, Estée Lauder's operating cash flow was $1.2 billion. Estée Lauder stock edged 0.1% lower overnight, heading into Wednesday.

Coty Trades Gucci License For Financial Flexibility

Coty stock also drew attention after the company announced an agreement with Kering (PPRUY) to transfer the Gucci Beauty license roughly one year before its scheduled expiration.

The transaction is valued at about $400 million, including $250 million received at signing and another $150 million due by Sept. 30, 2027, with up to $30 million subject to performance conditions.

Coty will continue managing Gucci Beauty through at least June 30, 2027, while supplying inventory to support the transition. Coty stock traded over 1% higher overnight, ahead of Wednesday.

What Are EL, COTY Retail Traders Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around both Estée Lauder and Coty remained in ‘bearish’ territory.

A user said, “$COTY Coty says it agreed with Kering to speed up the Gucci Beauty license transition. This is a key setup for the business mix and future royalty stream. Market will likely focus on how much this changes near-term revenue visibility and margins. Early transition can be a headwind, but it also clears the deck faster.”

So far this year, EL and COTY stocks have slumped 19% and 27%, respectively.

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