The shares surged after the company unveiled a $250 million Worldcoin treasury plan, a $20 million boost from Tom Lee-backed BitMine, and Dan Ives joining as chairman.

Shares of Eightco (OCTO) surged more than 5,400% in intraday trading on Monday after the company unveiled a $250 million private placement to fund what it calls the world’s first Worldcoin (WLD) treasury strategy.

The rally was further fueled by news of an additional $20 million investment from Tom Lee–backed BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) and the appointment of Wedbush Securities’ global tech head, Dan Ives, as Eightco’s new chairman.

