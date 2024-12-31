EHang Holdings’ Stock Rises On Upbeat Preliminary Revenues: Retail’s Unconvinced

China-based EHang Holdings expects its fourth-quarter (Q4) revenues to be 20% higher than its guidance of RMB135 million ($18.5 million). Revenues for the quarter are expected to rise 187% from RMB56.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

EHang Holdings’ Stock Rises On Upbeat Preliminary Revenues: Retail’s Unconvinced
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 11:21 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 31, 2024, 11:21 PM IST

Shares of urban air mobility technology platform EHang Holdings rose over 2% on Tuesday after the company announced its preliminary fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2024 revenues.

China-based EHang Holdings expects its fourth-quarter (Q4) revenues to be 20% higher than its guidance of RMB135 million ($18.5 million). Revenues for the quarter are expected to rise 187% from RMB56.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

For fiscal year 2024, the company expects its revenues to hit RMB454 million, representing an increase of 6% from the guidance of RMB427 million. The fiscal 2024 revenues are expected to increase by 287% YoY from RMB117.4 million in 2023.

EHang Holdings cited the upward performance to stronger-than-expected market demand for its flagship EH216-S pilotless passenger-carrying aerial vehicles, key operational milestones, and growing momentum in the company’s business.

Despite the upbeat expectations and the subsequent stock price rise, retail sentiment on Stocktwits flipped into the ‘bearish’ territory (38/100) from ‘bullish’ a day ago, accompanied by ‘extremely high’ retail chatter.

EHang Holdings’ Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:50 a.m. ET on Dec. 31, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits EHang Holdings’ Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:50 a.m. ET on Dec. 31, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, the ticker received mixed opinions.

One user expressed optimism about the stock.

However, another believes the stock may face tough times under the incoming Trump administration.

EHang Holdings provides customers in various industries with unmanned aerial vehicle systems and solutions, including air mobility, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

The firm’s flagship product EH216-S has obtained the world’s first type certificate, production certificate, and standard airworthiness certificate for pilotless eVTOL issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Notably, shares of the firm have gained just over 1% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Exchange Rate: 1 RMB = 0.14 USD<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

MicroAlgo Shares Swing On Launching Quantum Computing Technology, Regaining Compliance: Retail Sentiment Surges

MicroAlgo Shares Swing On Launching Quantum Computing Technology, Regaining Compliance: Retail Sentiment Surges

Terreno Realty Stock Rises On Acquisition Of Industrial Property In New York: Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High Mark

Terreno Realty Stock Rises On Acquisition Of Industrial Property In New York: Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High Mark

Biohaven Stock Surges After Director Acquires Shares Worth Over $1M: Retail Sentiment Turns Bullish

Biohaven Stock Surges After Director Acquires Shares Worth Over $1M: Retail Sentiment Turns Bullish

BigBear.ai Stock Hits 19-Month High As Analyst More Than Doubles Price Target: Retail Sentiment Surges

BigBear.ai Stock Hits 19-Month High As Analyst More Than Doubles Price Target: Retail Sentiment Surges

Micron Stock Edges Lower Despite Plans To Invest $2B To Expand Semiconductor Operations: Retail Sentiment Subdued

Micron Stock Edges Lower Despite Plans To Invest $2B To Expand Semiconductor Operations: Retail Sentiment Subdued

Recent Stories

MicroAlgo Shares Swing On Launching Quantum Computing Technology, Regaining Compliance: Retail Sentiment Surges

MicroAlgo Shares Swing On Launching Quantum Computing Technology, Regaining Compliance: Retail Sentiment Surges

Terreno Realty Stock Rises On Acquisition Of Industrial Property In New York: Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High Mark

Terreno Realty Stock Rises On Acquisition Of Industrial Property In New York: Retail Sentiment Hits Year-High Mark

Biohaven Stock Surges After Director Acquires Shares Worth Over $1M: Retail Sentiment Turns Bullish

Biohaven Stock Surges After Director Acquires Shares Worth Over $1M: Retail Sentiment Turns Bullish

Unlock Your Destiny in 2025: Exclusive Sun Sign Predictions by Pt Umesh Chandra Pant, India's Renowned Astrologer

Unlock Your Destiny in 2025: Exclusive Sun Sign Predictions by Pt Umesh Chandra Pant

BigBear.ai Stock Hits 19-Month High As Analyst More Than Doubles Price Target: Retail Sentiment Surges

BigBear.ai Stock Hits 19-Month High As Analyst More Than Doubles Price Target: Retail Sentiment Surges

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon