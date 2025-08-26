EchoStar shares soared 76% in Tuesday’s midday trade after AT&T agreed to purchase certain wireless spectrum licenses for $23 billion.

U.S. equities edged up in Tuesday’s midday trade as Wall Street shrugged off President Donald Trump’s escalation of attacks against the Federal Reserve, following his announcement about ousting Lisa Cook from the central bank’s board.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S&P 500 index, edged up by 0.09% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq, gained 0.18%. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA), which mirrors the Dow Jones Industrial Average, was flat.

Here are the top stocks making the biggest moves in Tuesday’s midday trade:

EchoStar Corp. (SATS)

EchoStar shares soared 76% in Tuesday’s midday trade after AT&T Inc. (T) agreed to purchase certain wireless spectrum licenses for $23 billion. EchoStar will operate as a hybrid mobile network operator (MNO) providing wireless service under the Boost Mobile brand.

SATS stock is up 130% year-to-date.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

Energy Fuels shares were up more than 14% after the company signed a memorandum of understanding with Vulcan Elements to strengthen the supply chain of rare earth magnets in the U.S. by supplying initial quantities of high-purity "light" and "heavy" separated rare earth oxides.

UUUU stock is up 144% year-to-date.

Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY)

Eli Lilly’s shares surged 5% in midday trade after the company announced that its oral weight-loss drug candidate Orforglipron delivered significant weight loss in a late-stage trial.

LLY stock is down 6% year-to-date.

Hut 8 Corp. (HUT)

Hut 8 shares surged more than 10% on Tuesday after the company announced plans to develop four new sites across the U.S. with a cumulative capacity of more than 1.5 gigawatts (GW).

HUT stock is up 26% year-to-date.

Nio Inc. (NIO)

Nio shares raced more than 10% on Tuesday after analysts at JPMorgan upgraded the stock to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Neutral’, with a price target of $8, up from $4.8, according to The Fly. The firm cited the price announcement of Nio’s ES8, its upcoming second-quarter (Q2) earnings on September 2, and the annual Nio Day on September 20 as catalysts that can drive the stock price up.

NIO stock is up 52% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<