The surge in Earlyworks’ ADRs comes at a time when the company is nearing the final deadline from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel to regain compliance with the continued listing requirements for the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Earlyworks Co.’s (ELWS) American Depository Receipts (ADR) soared over 110% in Thursday’s midday trade, more than doubling the company’s market capitalization.

According to the company’s statement, the Nasdaq Hearings Panel’s final deadline for regaining compliance with its listing requirements is Oct. 29, 2025.

Earlyworks’ ADRs were up more than 144% in Thursday’s regular trading session, before paring some of the gains. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around the company also soared, trending in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory at the time of writing, rising from ‘bullish’ a day ago.

Message volumes also witnessed a surge, entering the ‘extremely high’ levels from ‘high’ a day ago. Earlyworks was among the top ten trending tickers on the Stocktwits platform at the time of writing.

