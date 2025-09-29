EA stockholders will receive $210 per share in cash.

Shares of Electronic Arts (EA) jumped in pre-market trade on Monday after the company announced that it is set to be acquired by PIF, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners in an all-cash transaction that values the company at around $55 billion.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In pre-market trade, EA’s stock was up nearly 6%. Electronic Arts said that under the agreement, the investors’ consortium will acquire the full company, with PIF rolling over its existing 9.9% stake.

EA stockholders will receive $210 per share in cash. The company said this represents a 25% premium over the company’s unaffected closing price of $168.32 on September 25, 2025, and a premium above EA’s previous all-time high of $179.01 on August 14, 2025.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

Read also: Why Cleveland Fed’s Beth Hammack Remains Worried About Inflation: ‘I’m Seeing It In The Services’

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<