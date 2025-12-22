The company stated that these new patents enhance its existing technologies, such as Sumerian Crypto Anchors, DataScore, and DataValue AI agents.

Datavault AI Inc. (DVLT) shares soared nearly 26% in Monday’s pre-market trade after the company announced the issuance of two new patents in its blockchain-based content management and monetization portfolio.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company stated that these new patents enhance its existing technologies, such as Sumerian Crypto Anchors, DataScore, and DataValue AI agents.

“The issuance of these patents represents a major milestone in our mission to empower creators and enterprises with trusted, scalable data and content monetization,” said Nathaniel Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Datavault AI trended in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<