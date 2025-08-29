The transaction is expected to close in early 2026 pending approvals, with DuPont receiving $1.2 billion in cash.

DuPont (DD) announced on Friday that it has agreed to sell its Aramids unit, which makes Kevlar and Nomex, to TJC (TJC)-backed Arclin in a $1.8 billion deal.

The transaction, backed by fully committed financing, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026 pending regulatory approval. At closing, DuPont will receive approximately $1.2 billion in pre-tax cash proceeds, a $300 million note receivable, and a non-controlling equity stake in the new Arclin, valued at roughly $325 million, or 17.5%.

