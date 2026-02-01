DUOL shares slid to a 52-week low of $107.25 after T-Mobile introduced a real-time AI translation feature on its wireless network.

T-Mobile’s feature is touted to provide real-time language translation during phone calls in over 50 languages.

It is embedded directly into the network infrastructure, operating as a built-in capability rather than a separate addition.

One Stocktwits user called the selloff ‘stupid,’ noting that Duolingo was a learning app and not meant for translation.

Shares of Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) plunged more than 10% on Wednesday after T-Mobile US (TMUS) introduced a real-time AI translation feature on its wireless network.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

DUOL shares slid to a 52-week low of $107.25 following the news, deepening the language-learning company’s losses even as broader market volatility continues to weigh on tech stocks.

Meanwhile, shares of TMUS edged up about 1% at the time of writing.

Live Language Translation

T-Mobile’s newly-launched feature is touted to provide real-time language translation during phone calls in over 50 languages and is embedded directly into its network infrastructure, operating as a built-in capability rather than a separate addition.

T-Mobile said in its release that the feature can be activated when at least one call participant is connected to its network, with translation occurring automatically as soon as it is enabled.

The service will be compatible across devices, from basic flip phones to smartphones, as it runs natively on the carrier’s 5G Advanced network, the company said.

Why Is This Impacting Duolingo?

Duolingo is an educational app that provides lessons in 40+ languages, including Spanish, French, and German. It is powered by artificial intelligence and language science to help users build reading, writing, listening, and speaking skills.

The rollout of T-Mobile’s network-integrated translation technology appears to have triggered a conversation around the potential competitive implications of a large-scale, real-time language solution without requiring additional language skills or a standalone app.

Meanwhile, the company is also undergoing leadership changes as current Chief Financial Officer, Matt Skaruppa, is poised to step down and be replaced by Board Member and Chair of Audit Committee Gillian Munson on Feb. 23, 2026.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around DUOL shares stayed at ‘neutral’ levels over the past 24 hours amid ‘high’ message volumes.

One bullish user called the selloff ‘stupid,’ noting that Duolingo was a learning app and not meant for translation, adding that ‘one is a skill, the other is a tool.’

Another user said it was funny that translation services would destroy a learning company, adding that AI is 'trying to make us all dumber.’

Shares of DUOL have declined more than 71% in the past year.

Meanwhile, shares of TMUS have fallen more than 21% in the same period.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Also Read: LSCC Stock Jumps 15% On Strong Guidance — How Much More Upside Does The Street See?