UBS, BofA and BMO lift their price targets on Dynatrace and see potential upside of between 19% and 37% from Monday's close.

UBS upgraded Dynatrace to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ and raised its price target, citing a strong competitive position and improving demand trends.

The firm expects annual recurring revenue growth to accelerate through fiscal 2029.

BMO Capital and BofA also lifted their price targets, highlighting strength in observability spending and customer adoption.

Wall Street turned bullish on Dynatrace (DT) after UBS, BMO Capital and Bank of America raised their price targets on the software company, citing improving growth prospects, healthy demand trends and growing benefits from artificial intelligence adoption.

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The DT stock gained over 4% during Tuesday’s trading session. At the time of writing, the shares had pared some of those gains and was up 1.75% in afternoon trading

UBS Sees AI Tailwinds Driving DT Growth

UBS upgraded Dynatrace to ‘Buy’ from ‘Neutral’ and raised its price target to $60 from $36, implying about 37% upside from the stock’s Monday closing price.

The analyst said channel checks pointed to a strong competitive position for the company, with customers showing little interest in switching away from the platform. The note also highlighted signs of modest growth acceleration, supported by demand for application performance monitoring products, traction in logs offerings and an emerging boost from AI-related initiatives, according to TheFly.

UBS also highlighted the broader opportunity in cybersecurity, adding that the market is projected to nearly triple to $699.39 billion by 2034, according to Fortune Business Insights. The firm believes AI-powered providers such as Dynatrace are well positioned to benefit from that growth, reported CNBC. The bank expects Dynatrace’s annual recurring revenue growth to accelerate to 16% in fiscal 2027 and reach 18% by the end of fiscal 2029.

BMO Points To Core Business Momentum

BMO Capital raised its price target on Dynatrace to $50 from $43, implying an upside of around 19% from the stock’s previous closing price. The analyst maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating following meetings with the company’s management team.

The firm said management provided a credible path toward its fiscal 2027 annual recurring revenue targets after a mildly disappointing fiscal 2026 finish. BMO also cited continued momentum in Dynatrace’s core business, supported by favorable observability spending trends, strength in consumption, logs growth and larger new customer wins, according to TheFly.

BofA Comes Away More Positive

Bank of America raised its price target on Dynatrace to $50 from $48 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock. The firm said it came away “more positive on Dynatrace” after hosting a webinar with Field CTO Wayne Segar and CFO Jim Benson.

Analyst Consensus Remains Bullish

The latest price-target raises align with broader Wall Street sentiment on Dynatrace.

According to Koyfin, 25 of the 37 analysts covering the stock currently rate it a ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy,’ while the remaining 12 have ‘Hold’ ratings.

The average 12-month price target stands at $43.91, implying around 6.4% upside from the stock’s last close.

DT Stock: What Retail Traders Feel

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for DT was ‘bearish’ with message volumes being ‘high.’ The watcher count for DT gained by 1.2% over the past seven days.

DT stock has lost nearly 22% over the past year.

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