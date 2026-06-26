Can-Fite BioPharma announced it has received a patent in Japan for its obesity therapy.

The patent covers the use of its lead drug candidate, Namodenoson, for fat loss and the treatment of obesity and related metabolic disorders.

Namodenoson is also being evaluated in a Phase 3 trial for advanced liver cancer.

Investors are awaiting the outcome of Can-Fite’s Phase 3 trial for psoriasis, with interim results expected in Q2.

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF) jumped more than 10% before paring some of the gains in early trading on Friday after the biotech firm received a patent allowance in Japan related to its obesity treatment.

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The patent covers the use of its lead drug candidate, Namodenoson, for fat loss and the treatment of obesity and related metabolic disorders. The approval strengthens the company’s intellectual property, with Can-Fite already having secured patent protection in the U.S., Canada, and Australia.

The patent covers the use of A3 adenosine receptor agonists, including Namodenoson, for the treatment of obesity. Can-Fite said the growing patent portfolio is supported by scientific findings published in the International Journal of Obesity, which validated the drug’s anti-obesity activity and novel mechanism of action.

CANF’s Versatile Candidate Namodenoson

Namodenoson is an oral therapy designed to target key pathways involved in fat accumulation, inflammation, and metabolic regulation. The company believes its established safety profile and oral administration could offer advantages over existing injectable obesity treatments.

Beyond obesity, Namodenoson is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 trial for advanced liver cancer and a Phase 2b study in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).

Earlier this month, Can-Fite reported encouraging results from its Phase 2a study of Namodenoson in pancreatic cancer. The company completed patient enrollment, and several participants showed prolonged disease control. The company said that one patient remained on therapy for about 16 months.

Retail’s Take On CANF

Retail sentiment for CANF on Stocktwits shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day earlier.

One user said the stock was consolidating ahead of the next leg of the rally.

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Investors are also awaiting the outcome of Can-Fite’s Phase 3 trial evaluating Piclidenoson as an oral treatment for psoriasis, with interim results expected in the second quarter of 2026.

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The stock has shed around 30% of its value so far this year.

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