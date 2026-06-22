SK Hynix shares rose 5.6% in Seoul trading on Monday, pushing its market capitalization to $1.35 trillion.

SK Hynix stock has climbed a whopping 350% this year, compared to the 195% gain in Samsung stock.

U.S. memory chip stocks were surging as well, with Western Digital leading the pack.

Traders say the next catalyst for the sector is Micron's quarterly report on Wednesday.

The Roundhill Memory ETF (DRAM) jumped nearly 3% in premarket trading on Monday, building on the advances in South Korea’s SK Hynix as well as U.S. memory chip stocks.

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SK Hynix shares rose 5.6% in Seoul trading on Monday, pushing its market capitalization above that of its chief rival, Samsung Electronics. At 2,080.4 trillion won ($1.35 trillion), SK Hynix is now the country’s most valuable company; Samsung's stock slid 0.1% to give it a market value of 2,066.7 trillion won.

Amid booming memory demand, SK Hynix stock has climbed a whopping 350% this year, compared with Samsung's 195% gain.

In U.S. stocks, Western Digital gained 5.2%, Seagate gained 4%, SanDisk gained 3.6%, and Micron gained 3% early Monday. SK Hynix, Samsung, and Micron are DRAM’s top three holdings.

‘DRAM Fastest Growing ETF In History’

Notably, DRAM has gained 163% since the fund’s launch on April 2. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for the ticker dipped to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral,’ but traders remained upbeat given its recent performance.

“The Memory ETF $DRAM just became the fastest ETF in history to hit $10B, $15B, and $20B in assets. That kind of money rushing in fast tells you where the big players see the puck heading. And look, it's pressing the recent high with momentum,” a trader on Stocktwits wrote.

Another wrote: “$DRAM this will run till Wednesday and if MU reports good, could break triple digits by Friday. Not financial advice, but sell everything you own to get more.”

Micron is scheduled to report its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2026 on Wednesday, June 24, and analysts expect a blowout quarter. However, the stock could move either way, especially since it has ticked lower despite strong results in the last few occasions.

Memory Market Strength

Notably, MU, SNDK, WDC, and STX, along with the DRAM sectoral fund, hit record highs on Thursday, and fresh gains in Sunday’s overnight trading further underscore investor expectations of continued strength across the memory-chip complex and a degree of insulation from broader geopolitical risks.

The stock market was closed on Friday for Juneteenth.

Memory-chip stocks have surged over the past year on AI-driven demand for data centers. While companies and analysts still expect strong growth ahead, investors are increasingly debating how much of that optimism is already priced into shares and how much upside remains.

Recent Catalysts

WDC has emerged as the top-watched stock in the group. Shares rallied 55% in just six sessions, with message volume for the ticker on Stocktwits rising 420% over the same period.

Meanwhile, MU received a series of price-target upgrades from Wedbush, Rosenblatt, and Stifel last week, while a remark from Apple’s outgoing CEO added to the sector’s bullish momentum and renewed optimism across memory-chip stocks.

Apple plans to raise retail prices across its hardware lineup to offset rising costs of memory and storage chips, with CEO Tim Cook saying the increases have become unavoidable amid mounting pressure from suppliers and the broader semiconductor supply chain.

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