Investors will assess whether the company’s freight spin-off and restructuring efforts are improving profitability.

Bernstein lowered its FedEx price target to $424 from $470 but maintained an Outperform rating, implying about 30% upside.

The firm cited supportive economic conditions, stable freight pricing and strong air cargo rates.

Benstein expects FedEx to beat Q4 consensus estimates by roughly 3%.

FedEx Corp. (FDX) heads into its fiscal fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings report facing a critical test: whether the company's recent transformation and freight spin-off are beginning to translate into stronger profitability.

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Bernstein believes the company could deliver stronger-than-expected Q4 results even as the firm trimmed its price target on the stock.

Bernstein Still Sees 30% Upside For FDX

Analysts at Bernstein reduced their price target on FedEx to $424 from $470 while maintaining an ‘Outperform’ rating on the package delivery giant. Still, the reduced price target implies a 30% upside to the stock’s last closing price.

In a preview ahead of the company's quarterly report, Bernstein raised its financial outlook and pointed to improving business conditions across the transportation sector.

The firm said economic trends have remained supportive, freight pricing has stayed disciplined, and air cargo markets continue to benefit from higher rates. Bernstein indicated that current operating conditions appear favorable for FedEx as it approaches its earnings.

The firm said customer demand and pricing have stayed strong, supporting expectations for improved financial results. Analysts projected that FedEx could exceed the consensus forecast for Q4 by roughly 3%.

The firm described FedEx as generating substantial cash while trading at levels that do not fully reflect its earnings potential. That combination helped support the decision to keep an Outperform rating despite the lower target price.

FedEx stock inched 0.2% higher in Monday’s premarket.

Why This Earnings Report Matters For FDX

The upcoming release arrives just weeks after FedEx completed the separation of its freight division into a standalone publicly traded company, FedEx Freight Holding (FDXF).

FedEx has spent several years restructuring its network, combining previously separate delivery systems and streamlining logistics operations. Management has said those efforts are designed to generate billions of dollars in recurring savings over the next several years.

Any evidence that margins are improving despite softer industry-wide shipping volumes could strengthen confidence in the strategy. Analysts expect FedEx to report a revenue of $24 billion with earnings of $5.95 per share.

FedEx Freight is slated to report its first earnings on Thursday.

FDX Retail Traders View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory.

A user said, “At this PE and RSI its like flipping a coin, i will set limit buy based on implied volitility if i get it i great if not than atleast not getting stuck. But its has 60% Probablity of going up.”

Another user said, “I think FDX drops 10-15% after earnings and FDFX goes up 10% after theirs..”

FDX stock has gained over 40% year-to-date.

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