The company’s CEO, Adam Goldstein, takes an optimistic outlook on the future of air taxis.

Archer Aviation shares have fallen nearly 26% this year and more than 18% this month as investors remain concerned about losses and heavy spending.

CEO Adam Goldstein remains optimistic, comparing Archer’s development stage to Tesla’s early years.

Goldstein said advances in technology, regulation and infrastructure have positioned Archer’s Midnight aircraft for commercial deployment.

Archer Aviation (ACHR) stock has struggled this year, with shares down nearly 26% since January as investors continue to weigh the risks associated with a company that has yet to generate substantial commercial revenue.

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The company's share price weakness has largely been tied to investor concerns over ongoing losses, increased research spending, and the lengthy path to regulatory approval.

Archer Aviation stock traded over 1% lower in Monday’s premarket, with the stock declining over 18% so far this month.

ACHR’s Tesla-Inspired Growth Roadmap

Despite the decline, Archer’s CEO, Adam Goldstein, is confident in the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft’s technology and expects the public to begin seeing the company’s aircraft operating in the skies during the second half of the year.

Speaking during a Fox Business interview last week, Goldstein likened Archer’s current stage to the early years of Tesla (TSLA), describing the Midnight aircraft as an initial product rather than the company's final vision.



“We're bringing these new cars, these flying cars to market, just like what you saw on the ground with Tesla and their first new several cars. They brought the roadster, then they brought the Model S and the Model X and ultimately the mass market cars, the Model 3 and the Model Y. So we're going through that journey ourselves,” Goldstein said.

He added that future generation of aircrafts are expected to offer improved performance, lower operating costs and eventually autonomous capabilities.

FAA Approval Framework Advances Industry

Goldstein said years of technological development, regulatory progress and infrastructure planning have now matured enough to support commercial deployment of Archer’s Midnight aircraft.

Goldstein highlighted the significance of the regulatory groundwork established by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“We'll demonstrate that these aircraft are safe and then we'll get to show off this amazing consumer experience. And once you take a trip that used to take you 90 minutes, that now takes you five minutes. I think we'll have everybody convinced,” said Goldstein.

Archer recently advanced through Phase 3 of FAA's aircraft certification process. The achievement made the company the first eVTOL developer to reach that stage and cleared the way for additional regulator-supervised flight testing.

However, despite the advancements, the company still remains in a capital-intensive stage of development, In the fiscal first-quarter (Q1), Archer reported a modest revenue of $1.6 million. Costs rose as it invested more in aircraft testing and certification work, leading to a larger net loss of $217.7 million compared to earlier periods.

What Are ACHR Retail Traders Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory with a 150% jump in message volume in 24 hours.

A user said, “$ACHR continues attracting attention as investors look toward future transportation themes. Speculative? Absolutely. Interesting? Also yes.”

Another user called Joby and Archer, “THE FUTURE OF TRANSPORTATION.”

ACHR stock has declined by over 44% in the last 12 months.

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