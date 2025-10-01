According to TheFly, Oppenheimer lowered the price target on the stock to $55 from $60, while maintaining an ‘Outperform’ rating on the stock.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) stock received a slew of price target cuts on Wednesday, as analysts examine the “make-or-break” month of September, through the first few weeks of the National Football League (NFL) season.

According to TheFly, Oppenheimer lowered the price target for the DraftKings stock to $55 from $60, while maintaining an ‘Outperform’ rating on the stock. The new price target still implies a potential upside of 47% compared to the DKNG stock’s closing price on Tuesday.

Analysts at Citi lowered their price target on DraftKings stock to $56 from $58, while maintaining a ‘Neutral’ rating. The firm stated that DraftKings could experience headwinds from customer-friendly outcomes through the first few weeks of the NFL season.

