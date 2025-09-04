According to a CNBC report, DraftKings' CEO noted that the NFL season was second only to the Super Bowl in driving customer acquisition to its platform and expanding the overall betting market.

DraftKings (DKNG) CEO Jason Robins reportedly said that heading into the NFL season, the company was seeing record numbers.

According to a CNBC report, the NFL is one of the biggest seasons for sports betting. However, Robins noted that the NFL season was second only to the Super Bowl in driving customer acquisition to its platform and expanding the overall betting market.

