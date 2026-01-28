Investors are also monitoring trade and geopolitical updates, including a new tariff threat to South Korea.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq advanced for a fourth consecutive session on Monday, boosted by Big Tech stocks.

Tesla, Meta, Microsoft, and IBM are reporting on Wednesday, and Apple on Thursday.

The U.S. Fed will announce its monetary policy updates on Wednesday afternoon, with economists largely expecting no change to the interest rates.

U.S. stock futures were mixed early Tuesday as traders shuffled their positions ahead of major earnings and a Federal Reserve policy update this week, with a ear lent to geopolitical and trade updates, such as the new U.S. tariff threat to South Korea.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

As of 12:10 am ET, the S&P 500 futures gained 0.7%, while the Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.1%. Dow futures slid 0.2%.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) was ‘bearish’ amid ‘high’ message volume. Sentiment toward the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) was also ‘bearish’ amid ‘high’ message volume, while sentiment toward the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

What’s Weighing On Markets?

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq advanced for a fourth consecutive session on Monday, boosted by Big Tech stocks. Tesla (TSLA), Meta Platforms (META), Microsoft (MSFT), and IBM (IBM) are scheduled to report their quarterly earnings on Wednesday, which will serve as a test for whether AI investment is showing material gains. Apple is expected to report December-quarter results on Thursday.

Late Monday, President Donald Trump threatened to hike tariffs on goods imported from South Korea to 25%, citing what he said was the failure of the country’s legislature to codify the trade deal the two nations reached last year. Hyundai, Samsung, LG, and SK Hynix are some major South Korean companies that heavily sell in the U.S.

Investors are also tracking updates related to Trump’s push to take over Greenland, and a potential involvement in Iran, which has seen protests against the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei regime in recent weeks.

Trending Stocks To Watch

GameStop (GME): Shares of the video game retailer surged and trended high up on Stocktwits after noted investor Michael Burry disclosed a long position.

Health insurers: UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Humana (HUM), and CVS Health (CVS) fell in the extended trading session after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services proposed a roughly flat increase in payments for private Medicare plans next year.

CoreWeave (CRWV): As part of an expanded partnership, Nvidia purchased $2 billion worth of CoreWeave shares, sending them nearly 6% higher.

Major earnings on Tuesday: Boeing (BA), American Airlines (AAL), UnitedHealth (UNH), General Motors (GM), UPS (UPS), and Texas Instruments (TXN).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<