U.S. stocks rallied on Friday amid a recovery in technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed over 2.3%, pushing past the 50,000 level in a record high. Meanwhile, the S&P 50 increased 1.72% to 6,915.40, while the Nasdaq Composite traded up 1.85% at the time of writing.

The indices edged higher due to a recovery in tech stocks after steep declines in the last week. Shares of Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) rose over 7.4% during market hours, while Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) climbed up 6.88%.

Shares of Oracle Corp. (ORCL) gained nearly 4%, while Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) rose about 4.5%.

