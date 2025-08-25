While Dow Jones futures were down 0.35% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures fell 0.55%.

U.S. stocks appear set for a negative opening on Monday as investors take a step back after the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged to a record high last week following Federal Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech.

Wall Street has turned its focus to AI bellwether Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) latest quarterly results, scheduled to be announced on Wednesday.

While Dow Jones futures were down 0.35% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures fell 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures declined 0.35%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index were up 0.18%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was down 0.28% at the time of writing, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) declined 0.34% on Monday morning. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bullish’ territory.

Asian markets ended Monday’s trading session on a positive note, with the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index leading with gains of 2.11%, followed by the Hang Seng at 1.77%, and the Shanghai Composite at 1.49%.

The KOSPI rose 1.28%, while the Nikkei 225 gained 0.41%.

Stocks To Watch

Intel Corp. (INTC): Intel shares gained over 2% in Monday’s pre-market trading after the Trump administration announced the terms of its equity investment in the chipmaker after markets closed on Friday.

Intel shares gained over 2% in Monday’s pre-market trading after the Trump administration announced the terms of its equity investment in the chipmaker after markets closed on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD): Parent of Amazon.com Inc.-rival Temu announced its second-quarter (Q2) results on Monday, reporting $14.51 billion in revenue and beating Wall Street estimates of $14.31 billion, according to Stocktwits data. PDD shares surged over 10% pre-market.

Parent of Amazon.com Inc.-rival Temu announced its second-quarter (Q2) results on Monday, reporting $14.51 billion in revenue and beating Wall Street estimates of $14.31 billion, according to Stocktwits data. PDD shares surged over 10% pre-market. Comcast Corp. (CMCSA), The Walt Disney Co. (DIS): Comcast and Disney shares edged lower in Monday’s pre-market session after President Donald Trump criticized Comcast-owned NBC and Disney-owned ABC for their alleged unfair coverage of conservative figures. In a post on Truth Social, he said the two broadcasters should have their licenses revoked by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<