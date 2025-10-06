While Dow Jones futures were up by 0.18% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures rose 0.38%.

U.S. stocks appear poised for a positive opening on Monday, following a strong close last week despite the ongoing shutdown of the U.S. government, driven by optimism in the artificial intelligence sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 closed at record highs on Friday, notching their sixth consecutive day of gains.

While Dow Jones futures were up by 0.18% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures rose 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100's futures surged 0.59%. Meanwhile, futures of the Russell 2000 index gained 0.41%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was up 0.37% at the time of writing, Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) rose 0.6% on Monday morning, and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) gained 0.17%.

Asian markets ended Monday’s trading session on a mixed note, with the Nikkei 225 leading with gains of 4.66%, while the Hang Seng index declined 0.67%.

The TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index was closed for trading on account of the Mid-autumn festival, while the KOSPI was closed for Chuseok Festivity, and the Shanghai Composite was closed for trading on account of National Day.

Stocks To Watch

Tesla Inc. (TSLA): Tesla shares rose more than 2% in Monday’s pre-market session after the company teased a product launch announcement scheduled for Tuesday, in a series of posts on X.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR): Palantir shares gained nearly 3% pre-market after the company on Friday refuted reports of security flaws for a U.S. Army communications platform. Palantir shares closed 7% lower on Friday.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN): Amazon's Prime Day sale in the U.S. is set to kick off on Tuesday. This is the company's second Prime Day event. Amazon's shares gained nearly 1% pre-market.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), Comerica Inc. (CMA): Fifth Third Bancorp shares fell over 4% pre-market after the company announced on Monday that it will acquire Comerica for $10.9 billion in an all-stock deal. Comerica shares surged over 6%.

