While Dow Jones futures were up by 0.14% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures gained 0.24%.

While Dow Jones futures were up by 0.14% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures gained 0.24%.

According to data from the CME FedWatch tool, there is a 99.9% probability of a 25 basis point rate cut during the October meeting.

Asian markets ended Wednesday’s trading session on a positive note, with the Nikkei 225 leading with gains of 2.16%.

U.S. stocks appear set for a positive opening on Wednesday as investors await the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) interest rate decision later in the day.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On Tuesday, Schwab analysts stated that a Fed rate cut this week is “pre-ordained.” According to data from the CME FedWatch tool, there is a 99.9% probability of a 25 basis point rate cut during the October meeting. "It looks like a rate cut by the Fed next week is all but a sure thing," said Kathy Jones, Schwab's chief fixed income strategist.

However, the firm noted that a December rate cut is “far from certain.”

Futures Trade Higher

While Dow Jones futures were up by 0.14% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures gained 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures rose 0.41%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index gained 0.1%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was up by 0.29% at the time of writing, Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) gained 0.48% on Wednesday morning, and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) rose 0.15%. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘neutral’ territory.

Asian Markets Rise

Asian markets ended Wednesday’s trading session on a positive note, with the Nikkei 225 leading with gains of 2.16%, followed by the KOSPI at 1.73%, and the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index at 1.22%.

The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.7%, while the Hang Seng was closed for trading on account of the Double Ninth festival.

Stocks To Watch

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA): Nvidia shares surged 4% in Wednesday’s pre-market trade, with the company’s market capitalization on the verge of hitting the $5 trillion mark.

Nvidia shares surged 4% in Wednesday’s pre-market trade, with the company’s market capitalization on the verge of hitting the $5 trillion mark. Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Verizon reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 on revenue of $33.8 billion in the third quarter (Q3), compared to Wall Street expectations of an EPS of $1.19 on revenue of $34.27 billion, according to Stocktwits data. Verizon shares were up 3% pre-market.

Verizon reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 on revenue of $33.8 billion in the third quarter (Q3), compared to Wall Street expectations of an EPS of $1.19 on revenue of $34.27 billion, according to Stocktwits data. Verizon shares were up 3% pre-market. Seagate Technology Holdings Plc. (STX): Seagate shares surged 7% pre-market after the company’s first-quarter (Q1) results beat Wall Street expectations. Seagate reported an EPS of $2.61 on revenue of $2.63 billion, compared to analyst estimates of an EPS of $2.4 on revenue of $2.55 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

Seagate shares surged 7% pre-market after the company’s first-quarter (Q1) results beat Wall Street expectations. Seagate reported an EPS of $2.61 on revenue of $2.63 billion, compared to analyst estimates of an EPS of $2.4 on revenue of $2.55 billion, according to Stocktwits data. Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Meta Platforms Inc. (META) are among the companies scheduled to report their latest quarterly earnings on Wednesday.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<